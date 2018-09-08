White Sox rookie Kopech facing Tommy John surgery

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 17 // 08 Sep 2018, 05:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Michael Kopech

The MLB may have just lost another young fireballer for the 2019 season after Chicago White Sox rookie Michael Kopech suffered an ulnar collateral ligament tear.

Kopech sustained the injury in his pitching elbow and is facing Tommy John surgery, the White Sox announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old seek a second opinion before he decides whether to undergo surgery. He will be out until 2020 if the tear is confirmed.

The White Sox acquired Kopech from the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade along with Yoan Moncada.

Michael Kopech will likely undergo Tommy John surgery after tests revealed a tear in his UCL. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2020.



He will receive a second opinion in the days coming to confirm today’s diagnosis. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 7, 2018

Kopech made three starts for Chicago since being called up in August and allowed eight runs in 14.3 innings while averaging 95.4 mph with his four-seam fastball.

The news of Kopech's injury comes just two days after Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani also learned he had an UCL tear and would need Tommy John surgery.

Neither players have confirmed whether or not they will undergo the procedure just yet though.