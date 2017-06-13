Durant and Curry sink LeBron's Cavs as Warriors reclaim NBA championship

Golden State fought off a charge from defending champions the Cavaliers on Monday to earn their second NBA championship in three seasons.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 09:35 IST

Kevin Durant celebrates an NBA Finals title

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors dethroned the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Finals.

Golden State fought off a charge from defending champions the Cavaliers on Monday to earn their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 game-five victory.

High-profile recruit Durant was the difference as the Warriors wrapped up a 4-1 series triumph on home court in Oakland.

Durant – who swapped the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Warriors in search of an elusive title – scored 39 points on 14 of 20 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists.

The 2014 MVP's length and shooting ability was too much for Cleveland's overmatched defence.

After getting outscored 37-33 in the first quarter, Golden State responded by taking an 11-point lead into the break. The Cavaliers made another push in the third quarter, but the Warriors ended any doubt in the fourth.

Steph Curry scored 34 points with 10 assists, while draining 12 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Normally the lead dog for Golden State, Curry happily played second-fiddle to Durant at times this series. He handled the situation admirably, which is why this team of All-Stars meshed so well together.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving tried their best to extend the series.

James scored 41 points with 13 rebounds and eight assists. Irving added 26 points and six assists.

The two playmakers were dynamic at times, but Cleveland's lack of depth ultimately sunk their attempt to repeat as champions.

The Warriors tallied 35 bench points in game five, while Cleveland managed just seven points outside their starting five. Andre Iguodala led the Warriors bench with 20 points.

Warriors fans had to suffer through watching their team blow a 3-1 series lead last year. This time, Curry, Durant and the rest of the team silenced Cleveland before they had a chance to make more noise.