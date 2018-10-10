×
Barcelona? I want to retire at Atletico Madrid – Saul

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    10 Oct 2018, 16:28 IST
griezmann-cropped
Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez intends to retire at the club despite reported interest from the likes of Barcelona.

Saul came through the ranks at Atletico and has established himself as a key player under Diego Simeone.

Although he is still just 23, this season is Saul's fifth successive campaign in the Atletico first team, with his versatility proving a key part in the club winning five trophy, including two Europa League triumphs.

Barcelona were strongly linked with Saul in pre-season, while he felt compelled to say a move to Real Madrid was "unthinkable" in September.

But Atletico can feel safe in the knowledge that the Spain international never wants to leave the club, having signed a nine-year deal in 2017.

When asked whether he will retire at Atletico, Saul told Radio Nacional Espana: "That's why I signed a long-term contract.

"That's my intention, to be at Atletico Madrid all my life, but in the world of football you never know.

"For me, yes [I want to retire at Atletico], but maybe I have a bad couple of years and then they grow to not love me anymore."

