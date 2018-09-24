Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea were too slow against West Ham - David Luiz

Omnisport
NEWS
News
314   //    24 Sep 2018, 14:04 IST
davidluiz-cropped
Chelsea defender David Luiz

Chelsea were too slow in their movement and passing in the 0-0 draw with West Ham, according to David Luiz, who defended Maurizio Sarri's approach at London Stadium.

The Brazilian defender admitted the Blues' performance on Sunday was lacking the dynamism that saw them begin their Premier League campaign with a five-match winning streak.

West Ham sat deep to absorb waves of Chelsea pressure throughout the game, and David Luiz felt such tactics are something his team-mates must come to expect this season.

"Of course, we are disappointed," David Luiz told the club's official website. "We didn't play a fantastic game, we didn't create a lot.

"It was too slow, moving the ball to create the gaps or our movements without the ball, and that is why we couldn't score.

"I think our plan is fantastic. On Sunday we didn't play at our high level so that is why we didn't win.

"We know that many teams now are going to play against us this way, with a low block and trying to play on the counter-attack, so there was not a lot of space, but it is up to us to try to find a solution.

"The best games are games like that."

Chelsea visit Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before hosting the Premier League leaders in top-flight action on Saturday.

"We are going to play against a fantastic team, so we need to rest and be ready for both games," he said.

