×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Gerrard enjoying 'buzz' of management

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    14 Nov 2018, 16:28 IST
Steven Gerrard
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard says winning as a manager is a "great buzz" but the Rangers boss is targeting titles.

Rangers sit third in the Scottish Premiership table, two points off leaders Celtic in a congested title race, after Sunday's 7-1 demolition of Motherwell.

Gerrard's men have been less consistent in Europe, though, surrendering the lead three times in a 4-3 Europa League loss away to Spartak Moscow last week.

But the Liverpool legend feels silverware is a realistic target for Rangers in his first season at the club - as well as the maiden campaign of his managerial career.

"Winning as a player is fantastic, winning as a manager now is a great buzz," Gerrard said in a Daily Mail interview.

"Losing? There is no difference in the hurt. Winning a trophy as a player? Now that's special, incredible.

"And I would love to be in a position where I experience that as a manager. That is what I want. I want to win a trophy - achieve something special."

Gerrard's hopes of securing the Scottish League Cup disappeared when Rangers were beaten 1-0 by Aberdeen in the semi-finals last month.

But the 38-year-old feels his background has given him a solid foundation for a coaching career that began in Liverpool's academy system.

"There's pressure," Gerrard said. "There's responsibility. But when I stopped playing, there was a void in my life.

"But I didn't see myself just having an easy, comfortable life. There's time for that. While I feel I can help players - and while there are still opportunities to have that buzz - I'm game for a challenge. I'll give it my best shot.

"It smacks you right in the face, the size of the job, when you have 25 fellas staring at you, waiting for every word that is going to come out of your mouth. Away from the cameras, it's candid and raw. I've never had any help in terms of public speaking.

"The only experience I have had is myself, as Liverpool captain, doing it off the cuff. I've never had any advice because I always wanted to be authentic and real.

"I don't want someone to change me into this spokesman with big words and try to kid people on. I'm a Scouser from a council estate. I never want to lose that because it's me.

"It's the reason I've gone on the journey as a player and it's the reason that I have ended up at Rangers."

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool news: Van Dijk vows to keep going hard, Keita...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 young loanees from Premier League clubs in...
RELATED STORY
Gerrard doesn't need coaching advice – Klopp praises...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: Every opening-day fixture of the last decade
RELATED STORY
6 top midfielders who switched to lesser leagues in the...
RELATED STORY
5 unlikely players with more EPL trophies than Steven...
RELATED STORY
20 adorable pictures of footballers with their children
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as a statue of Mohamed Salah is unveiled...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 Liverpool goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's Mo Salah responds to infamous statue of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us