Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hart named in Manchester City squad for United States tour

Omnisport
NEWS
News
406   //    17 Jul 2018, 19:26 IST
Joe Hart - cropped
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Joe Hart may yet have a future at Manchester City after the Premier League champions included him in their squad to tour the United States.

Overlooked for England's World Cup campaign, 31-year-old Hart has been in limbo since returning from a disappointing loan spell at West Ham.

The goalkeeper is entering the final year of his contract at Etihad Stadium and had appeared likely to be moved on with Ederson and Claudio Bravo ahead of him in the pecking order.

But the former Torino loanee has been granted a surprise opportunity to impress Pep Guardiola in pre-season.

World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy, new signing Riyad Mahrez and Germany outcast Leroy Sane join Hart in what is otherwise a youthful 28-man touring party.

England Under-21 international Jack Harrison, who signed from New York City in January, could also feature on the trip.

City meet Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in International Champions Cup matches before returning home for the Community Shield clash with Chelsea on August 5.

They open their Premier League title defence away to Arsenal a week later.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Top 5 Manchester City players before Abu Dhabi came in...
RELATED STORY
5 players you didn't know were in the Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
4 players Manchester City should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United: 5 key stats from...
RELATED STORY
8 amazing statistics from the Manchester United win...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United eye Premier League goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
4 players Manchester United should sign to dethrone...
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest challenges overcome by Alex Ferguson at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City set to sign former Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us