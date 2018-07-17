Hart named in Manchester City squad for United States tour

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 406 // 17 Jul 2018, 19:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Joe Hart may yet have a future at Manchester City after the Premier League champions included him in their squad to tour the United States.

Overlooked for England's World Cup campaign, 31-year-old Hart has been in limbo since returning from a disappointing loan spell at West Ham.

The goalkeeper is entering the final year of his contract at Etihad Stadium and had appeared likely to be moved on with Ederson and Claudio Bravo ahead of him in the pecking order.

But the former Torino loanee has been granted a surprise opportunity to impress Pep Guardiola in pre-season.

World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy, new signing Riyad Mahrez and Germany outcast Leroy Sane join Hart in what is otherwise a youthful 28-man touring party.

England Under-21 international Jack Harrison, who signed from New York City in January, could also feature on the trip.

City meet Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in International Champions Cup matches before returning home for the Community Shield clash with Chelsea on August 5.

They open their Premier League title defence away to Arsenal a week later.

Our US Tour travelling squad in full! #mancity pic.twitter.com/DjXX9hKHfl — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 17, 2018