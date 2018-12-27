×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hazard wants legendary status at Chelsea after reaching landmark

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27 Dec 2018, 03:52 IST
Hazardcropped
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is hungry for more goals to earn legendary status at Chelsea after scoring his 100th for the club in a 2-1 Premier League win at Watford on Boxing Day.

The Belgium forward grabbed both Chelsea goals at Vicarage Road to take his tally for the Blues to 101.

Hazard has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid, but the mercurial 27-year-old wants to ensure he will go down as a great at Stamford Bridge before moving on.

He told Sky Sports: "The goals mean a lot, especially because of the win. Yes, 101 goals with this amazing club is something I will never forget. Now, I think me, the fans, the players, we want more.

"I want to score more goals for the club, and become a legend, like [Frank] Lampard, [John] Terry, [Didier] Drogba. I try to do my best, but when we are winning we can enjoy it a lot."

Victory for Maurizio Sarri's side leaves them fourth in the top-flight table, two points above Arsenal after the latter were held to a draw by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hazard was pleased with the character his side showed following a defeat to Leicester City in their previous outing.

"We showed great character against Manchester City after losing to Wolves. And today, after losing to Leicester, we did the same. " he added.

"We played really well. When we fight together we are a top team so we need to do it more."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Eden Hazard brings up Chelsea century
RELATED STORY
Hazard won't leave Chelsea in January but wants Spain...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Twist in Hazard transfer saga,...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard reveals he wants to work...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says he wants to work with...
RELATED STORY
4 Chelsea players who were wrongly sold
RELATED STORY
Hazard is happy at Chelsea – Essien
RELATED STORY
Hazard 100: A breakdown of Eden's goals as Chelsea star...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Hazard to Dortmund opens...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us