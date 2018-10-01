Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Klopp unsure if Sturridge can play 90 minutes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
56   //    01 Oct 2018, 03:00 IST
Jurgen Klopp and Daniel Sturridge
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and striker Daniel Sturridge

Jurgen Klopp feels Daniel Sturridge still needs to increase his fitness levels before he is ready to complete a full 90 minutes for Liverpool.

Sturridge has made five substitute appearances in the Premier League this term, earning the Reds a point with a stunning long-range strike at Chelsea on Saturday.

The striker started Liverpool's Champions League defeat of Paris Saint-Germain, with Roberto Firmino only fit for the bench, and also scored in that victory.

Sturridge's four goals in all competitions has the striker level with Sadio Mane for Liverpool this season, with his goals invaluable as Mohamed Salah has been in muted form.

But before Klopp is ready to hand Sturridge the chance to start matches on a regular basis the 29-year-old has work to do, despite netting three goals in his last four games.

"That's the target. He played fantastically against PSG," Klopp said after Liverpool's draw at Chelsea ended a six-game winning run at the start of the Premier League season.

"That role, exactly that. High intensity for 60 or 70 minutes and probably could have played longer, but we had Bobby [Firmino] then.

"It must always be the target of a player to play with the highest intensity over 95 minutes. I don't know [if he can do it] because we haven't tried it yet. He 100 per cent understands the need to do that.

"He doesn't want us to change our style for him. He plays exactly how we want him. He loves the position. He is that kind of nine-and-a-half, coming back into position, he can be a 10 and play between the lines and play the pass, like he was when he scored the goal.

"Daniel is tactically a very smart player so he hasn't had to improve a lot. It's always been about being physical. He wasn't fit. Since we've worked together, the spells when he was fit were not long enough.

"When he was fit like in the first season, Europa League games, he was so decisive and so important. Villarreal at home, scored there. He was always an important part of the team when he was fit."


Salah has scored once in his last five appearances for Liverpool, with the Egypt star struggling to match his stunning goalscoring form in his first season at the club, when he claimed the Premier League's Golden Boot.

And Klopp, while not concerned about Salah's lack of form in front of goal, accepts the former Roma attacker is not happy with his recent performances for the Reds.

"Of course not. How could he be? It's a normal situation," Klopp added. "But now that's what you have a manager for. We will talk about it.

"It's easy for me because I don't read what you [the media] write, maybe the boys do a bit more but that doesn't make too much sense at the moment because you will all dissect – a big nice cut and you will find pretty much nothing."

Asked about Salah being criticised by some football pundits, Klopp continued: "If you spoke about Gary Lineker at the moments he didn't score, I'm not sure he would still speak to us. That's how it is, no problem whatsoever. It's all fine.

"As long as he is working like he works and gets into the situations that he gets in, I'm completely fine and everything will be okay."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Sturridge: Chelsea goal probably my best ever
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Sturridge is going to be an extremely...
RELATED STORY
What did Eden Hazard say to Daniel Sturridge after the...
RELATED STORY
Fans react as Daniel Sturridge joined Liverpool's 50th...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk over Daniel Sturridge’s golazo...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 1 - 1 Liverpool: 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool could have stopped Hazard's wonder goal
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Klopp, Guardiola and Sarri's philosophy...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: 5 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Daniel Sturridge's wonder goal against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us