Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kovac applauds Sanches ahead of Benfica homecoming

Omnisport
NEWS
News
73   //    18 Sep 2018, 23:21 IST
sanches-cropped
Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches

Niko Kovac applauded Renato Sanches for making "great strides" psychologically since returning to Bayern Munich from his Swansea City loan spell and suggested he could face his former side Benfica on Wednesday.

After emerging as a highly rated prospect at Benfica and helping Portugal to Euro 2016 success, Sanches joined Bayern to great fanfare ahead of the 2016-17 season.

But he struggled to adapt and rarely impressed in his 17 Bundesliga appearances, getting shipped out in a temporary deal to the Premier League last term as a result, and he fared no better as Swansea were relegated.

Despite his troubles, the 21-year-old has been reintegrated at Bayern, with Kovac speaking highly of him on multiple occasions since succeeding Jupp Heynckes.

Although Sanches is yet to feature in the Bundesliga this season, Kovac is happy with him and could use him in Lisbon as their Champions League campaign starts.

"Renato was good throughout pre-season," Kovac told reporters. "He will certainly play at some time in the near future, possibly [Wednesday].

"He has made great strides, especially mentally and psychologically. He can play football, we know this.

"He has not had an easy period. He left his home, his family, went to Germany, a colder country, where people are different and it takes time for these players to integrate.

"You have to give the young players the time to integrate. I wish him and us good games. He was away with the national team, which gives an extra motivation. Now he is pleased that he is in his homeland.

"We know his qualities, he's a young player who has the potential to evolve and who will certainly evolve and give his gifts to this club, where he will succeed."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Renato Sanches part of Kovac's plans at Bayern
RELATED STORY
Kovac condemns criticism of Leverkusen boss Herrlich
RELATED STORY
New Beginnings - Bayern Munich under Niko Kovac
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich: Injuries emerge as Kovac's first real...
RELATED STORY
Bayern chief Hoeness slams 'sick and stupid' Bellarabi
RELATED STORY
Kovac approves Rudy departure from bloated Bayern midfield
RELATED STORY
Kovac confident Davies deal is imminent
RELATED STORY
Kovac hopeful over Alaba injury
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends Lewandowski after Bayern outburst
RELATED STORY
Bernat set for PSG but Boateng will stay – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us