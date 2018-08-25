Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kovac fears for Coman following new ankle injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
171   //    25 Aug 2018, 03:57 IST
Kingsley Coman - cropped
Kingsley Coman is helped from the pitch.

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac fears Kingsley Coman may have seriously reinjured the ankle that required surgery in February.

France winger Coman was helped from the pitch late in the first half of Bayern's season-opening 3-1 win after being on the receiving end of a crude challenge from Nico Schulz.

The 22-year-old was making his first Bundesliga appearance since a blow to the same ankle scuppered his hopes of a spot in France's World Cup squad.

While the extent of the damage is not yet known, Kovac is concerned it could force Coman into another lengthy spell on the sideline.

"It doesn't look good for now. He is in severe pain," the Croatian told reporters.

"He will have tests tonight. I hope it's not serious but we are fearing the worst."

Coman's injury and Adam Szalai's equaliser early in the first half appeared set to put a dampener on Kovac's first Bundesliga match in charge since swapping Eintracht Frankfurt for the Allianz Arena.

The champions eventually prevailed after Robert Lewandowski converted a contentious penalty at the second time of asking, before Arjen Robben sealed three points with a late third.

However, an honest Kovac admitted that, had he been in charge, he would not have awarded the game-changing spot-kick that allowed Bayern to retake the lead in the 82nd minute.

Franck Ribery made the most of a Havard Nordtveit tackle and Hoffenheim protests were waved away by referee Bastian Dankert.

"[The foul] wasn't crystal clear," Kovac said. "I wouldn't have given it."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Fresh ankle scare for Coman in Bayern's season opener
RELATED STORY
Kovac hopeful over Alaba injury
RELATED STORY
Kovac praises three-goal Lewandowski but thanks Heynckes
RELATED STORY
3 players that can help Bayern Munich in their surge for...
RELATED STORY
Coman denies Arsenal contact as he focuses on Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends Lewandowski after Bayern outburst
RELATED STORY
Kovac approves Rudy departure from bloated Bayern midfield
RELATED STORY
Kovac: Nothing new about Boateng amid Man United interest
RELATED STORY
I'm getting better - Coman confident he will be fit for...
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich confirm no ligament damage for Alaba
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT BAY HOF
3 - 1
 Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
Today HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
Today WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
Today FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Today WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
Today FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
Today BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
Tomorrow BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us