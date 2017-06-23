Leeds complete signing of Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich

Mateusz Klich has become Thomas Christiansen's first signing at Leeds United as the Championship club prepare for a promotion challenge.

Leeds United have signed Poland international Mateusz Klich from Twente and handed the midfielder a three-year contract.

Klich is the first signing for new head coach Thomas Christiansen, who took charge at Elland Road last week.

Reports suggest Leeds have paid around £1.5million to bring in the 27-year-old from the Eredivisie side.

"I am very happy to have signed for such a huge club and I'm looking forward to playing in the famous white shirt," Klich told Leeds' website after the move was completed on Friday.

"I am excited to come to England and test myself in the Championship. I can't wait to get going.

"The team came close to promotion last season so hopefully we can go one better. I'm looking forward to meeting my new team-mates next week and getting started."

Set to become the first Polish player to feature for #LUFC, we take a look at some of @Cli5hy highlights to date #WelcomeMateusz pic.twitter.com/jzS7iKtd8c — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 23, 2017

Klich scored six goals in 29 league appearances for Twente last season as they finished seventh in the Dutch top-flight.

The central midfielder has previously played for Kaiserslautern, PEC Zwolle and Polish club Cracovia, where he started his career. He also had two spells with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg but failed to break into their first-team.

Klich has 10 caps for Poland, but his last international appearance came in September 2014.