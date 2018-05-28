Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Messi never considered representing Spain

Despite joining Barcelona's youth academy aged 13, Lionel Messi never thought about changing allegiance from Argentina to Spain.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 28 May 2018, 16:00 IST
360
LionelMessi - cropped
Argentina forward Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi insists he only ever had designs on playing international football for Argentina and was not tempted to represent Spain.

The Barcelona star has endured a mixed relationship with Argentina's support throughout his international career, with the fact he left home for Catalonia aged 13 sometimes used to argue he lacks true commitment to the cause.

Nevertheless, La Albiceleste are unquestionably indebted to their record goalscorer, whose sensational hat-trick against Ecuador last October salvaged qualification for Russia 2018.

"The other day I was talking to a friend and he was saying, 'Look, if you had stayed with Spain, you would be world champion,'" Messi explained, having watched his Barca academy colleagues Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Gerard Pique lead a glorious era for La Roja.

"But it would not have been the same. Obviously, it never crossed my mind.

Messi suffered final heartbreak with Argentina in three consecutive years as Germany's extra-time win in the 2014 World Cup showpiece was followed by penalty shoot-out reverses against Chile in the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

Gonzalo Higuain was made a scapegoat for those losses in some quarters following a string of high-profile misses, but Messi reported the Juventus striker is in high spirits ahead of Russia 2018.

"He is very relaxed, aware of what is coming, he is very involved," he added.

"He said a great truth - it is a new opportunity, more than a rematch.

"This group had too many criticisms. We reached three finals, but we received a lot of criticism. We became stronger than ever."

Barcelona Football
5 Lionel Messi records that Cristiano Ronaldo may never...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Messi left out of Argentina's Spain friendly
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why the El Clasico is now more popular than ever
RELATED STORY
Evolution of Messi at FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Messi is best but 'not invincible', says Pedro
RELATED STORY
3 Barcelona players who have won the UCL 4 times but...
RELATED STORY
Messi: I'd give up Barca title for World Cup glory
RELATED STORY
Top 5 times Messi saved Barcelona late in the game
RELATED STORY
4 Lionel Messi records that would be difficult to break
RELATED STORY
Iniesta hailed by Xavi as 'the most talented player in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
Today NIG CEN 01:30 AM
02 Jun FRA ITA 12:30 AM
02 Jun EGY COL 12:45 AM
02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018