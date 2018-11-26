Wagner hails Mooy after his double downs Wolves

Aaro Mooy celebrates his second goal against Wolves

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner saluted Aaron Mooy's blend of skill and work ethic after his double secured a 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves on Sunday.

Mooy's first came after just six minutes – a cool finish from 20 yards to open his account for the season – and the Australia international whipped in a fine free-kick from a similar distance in the 74th minute to seal all three points.

It was not just in front of goal that Mooy impressed, however, with the 28-year-old putting in a tireless display to keep Wolves at bay, much to the delight of his boss.

"Aaron Mooy is a top-class player," Wagner told Match of the Day after the result lifted the Terriers off the foot of the table and up to 14th.

"He has this calmness on the ball. His decision-making was great.

"You will rarely find a player with such good technique and vision who is prepared to work so hard for the team."

Wagner was delighted with the confident nature of his side's display at Molineux and wants them to maintain that in the coming weeks.

"The players have shown better performances – or at least comparable performances – this season but they have not got the rewards," he added.

"Today they got two goals, a clean sheet and have done fantastically well. I'm so happy for them.

"They've shown a lot of bravery to press an opponent such as Wolves so high up the pitch. We were able to minimise their opportunities.

"It lifts the confidence and their mood. Away wins are always very important in the Premier League and now we have the first one we have to try and surf on this wave we have created."

The result means that Wolves have now gone five games without a win and boss Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged they had performed poorly.

"It was probably one of the worst performances we have had," he said. "We have to take a good look, find out why and prepare better.

"We were slightly better in second half but not enough. We were too far apart from each other. The team never felt together in both parts of the game – offensively and defensively.

"My job is easy. I have to find out why.

"We know that happiness doesn't last forever but this is how you show your character, bouncing back from these moments."