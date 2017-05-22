Alonso: Indy 500 pole was possible

Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will start the Indianapolis 500 fifth, but says pole position was possible.

by Omnisport News 22 May 2017, 13:47 IST

Fernando Alonso in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500

Fernando Alonso believes pole position at the Indianapolis 500 would have been within his grasp, were it not for technical problems.

F1 star Alonso qualified fifth at the brickyard, setting a four-lap average speed of 231.300 mph in his McLaren-Honda-Andretti challenger. Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon took pole with 232.164 mph.

Sunday was not without its tribulations for the two-time world champion, however, as he required an engine change before running in the Fast Nine and then saw his lap compromised slightly by an overboost issue.

IndyCar competitors are subject to having their electric power boost cut if it goes above a certain threshold - which hit Alonso on his run.

"I had an overboost problem on lap two out of the last corner and it was like hitting the brakes," he told Autosport.

"I went one gear down and started again picking up the speed. I crossed the line and I thought it was 225mph or something, I nearly came into the pitlane because [I thought] this qualifying run is over with this problem. But I was happily surprised with the final time.