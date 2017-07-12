F1 Raceweek: Hamilton hoping for rain, Raikkonen's lean spell - British GP in numbers

A look at the numbers behind this weekend's Formula One British Grand Prix, with the help of Opta.

Off-track talk over the future of the British Grand Prix has provided an unwelcome distraction from the forthcoming action.

But the history shows this race has plenty to offer the Formula One calendar and Silverstone is likely to see its fair share of drama this weekend.

With the top of the drivers' standings bunching up following Valtteri Bottas' triumph in Austria last time out, the title race is primed to become a genuine three-way tussle.

Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton will be seeking to put the record straight on home soil, while rival Sebstian Vettel may be hoping for sunny weather.

Using Opta data, here is a look at some of the best stats and facts ahead of the British GP.

To my loving fans, I can't wait to see you in Silverstone. Until then, I'm away on a two day break. God Bless you all. Love, Lewis — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 11, 2017

3 - Lewis Hamilton has won the last three British GPs that have seen rain (2008, 2015 & 2016).

5 - Hamilton is just one win away from equaling Jim Clark and Alain Prost for most victories at the British GP (5).

67 - Since 1950 Britain and Italy have hosted more Formula One races than any other country (67 each).

84 - Kimi Raikkonen has not won in 84 F1 races, his worst run as an F1 driver.

5 - Daniel Ricciardo has been on the podium in five consecutive races for the first time in his F1 career (four times third and a win).

3 - Max Verstappen is enduring his worst run in F1 with three retirements in a row and a streak of seven podium-less races for Red Bull

7 - Carlos Sainz is seven points away from 100 in Formula 1, Fernando Alonso is the only Spanish driver who has won more than Sainz (1834).

56 - This Saturday marks 56 years since Ferrari won their first F1 constructors title.

62 - This Sunday marks 62 years since Juan Manuel Fangio (Mercedes) won his third F1 title, sealing the honour in Britain.