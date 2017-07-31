Marchionne hopeful over Vettel and Raikkonen deals

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen are in the final year of their contracts, but Ferrari are optimistic they will stay put.

by Omnisport News 31 Jul 2017, 16:31 IST

Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen

Sergio Marchionne is hopeful deals will be agreed to keep Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari next season.

Vettel and Raikkonen are out of contract at the end of this year and the Italian team are expected to make an announcement on their line-up for 2018 before their home grand prix in Monza in September.

Ferrari president Marchionne hinted both drivers could stay on after watching Formula One championship leader Vettel win in Hungary ahead of Raikkonen.

"I think I have been public on the Sebastian issue, if he wants to stay he is more than welcome to stay," Marchionne said.

"And in the case of Kimi, we are pretty well sure... we know he wants to stay. Hopefully we will bring them on soon."

Marchionne has been critical of Raikkonen this year, but when quizzed about the chances of the Finn remaining with the Maranello-based team, he said: "Probably better than 50 per cent. We will see."

Team principal Maurizio Arrivabene said Ferrari should be in a position to confirm who will fill their seats next year soon, but Marchionne feels there is no rush.

"That's what I heard. I heard Maurizio was going to do that," he said.

"I have no planned timing, it is early enough. This is the 11th race out of 20 so we have a lot of races to go."