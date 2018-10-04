NASCAR at Dover: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Gander Outdoors 400
The second round of NASCAR's playoffs have begun as the drivers head to Dover, Delaware, for "The Monster Mile" at Dover International Speedway.
Ryan Blaney is coming off of a dramatic win at the Charlotte Roval and he will be happy to head back to Dover as he finished eighth there earlier this season.
Kevin Harvick, a seven-time winner this year, also dominated the race there in May when he finished in second — barely in the final turn as he was crossing the finish line.
Clint Bowyer, who came in third this past weekend, was coming off of his first win of the season a few weeks before, and also has a good track record in Delaware finishing in the top six in each of his last two trips there.
This is the first of three races in the second round of NASCAR's playoffs. Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman are currently the men on the outside looking in to advance.
The Gander Outdoors 400 can be seen Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Here's the weekend schedule:
NASCAR at Dover 2018: TV channel and streaming info
Note: All times are ET.
FRIDAY, Oct. 5
11-11:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
12:05-12:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
2:30-3:20 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App
3:40 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBC Sports App (tape delayed on NBCSN at 5:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY, Oct. 6
11-11:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App
12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, NBCSN comes on 12:30 p.m. ET/NBC Sports App carries at 12 p.m. ET
1:30-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Bar Harbor 200 presented by Sea Watch International (200 laps, 200 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
SUNDAY, Oct. 7
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400 (400 laps, 400 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff point standings
|Driver
|Points
|Cutoff (+/-)
|Stage wins
|1. Kyle Busch
|3055
|+47
|-
|2. Kevin Harvick
|3050
|+42
|1
|3. Martin Truex Jr.
|3038
|+30
|3
|4. Brad Keselowski
|3025
|+17
|1
|5. Clint Bowyer
|3015
|+1
|-
|6. Joey Logano
|3014
|+6
|-
|7. Kurt Busch
|3014
|+6
|-
|8. Ryan Blaney
|3013
|+5
|1
|9. Chase Elliott
|3008
|-5
|-
|10. Kyle Larson
|3006
|-7
|1
|11. Aric Almirola
|3001
|-12
|-
|12. Alex Bowman
|3000
|-13
|-
Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Dover?
There are 39 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:
AJ Allmendinger
Alex Bowman
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
BJ McLeod
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Corey Lajoie
Daniel Suarez
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Jamie McMurray
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jimmie Johnson
JJ Yeley
Joey Logano
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Michael McDowell
No. 52 (TBA)
Paul Menard
Regan Smith
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ross Chastain
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Timmy Hill
Ty Dillon
William Byron