NASCAR at Kansas: Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr., 3 other top qualifiers move to back after failed inspection

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    12 May 2019, 02:30 IST
Aric Almirola
Aric Almirola

The front rows for the Digital Ally 400 on Saturday are going to look a lot different at the start of the race than what they did after qualifying on Friday.

Five of the top eight drivers in qualifying will move to the back of the pack after failing pre-race/post-qualifying inspection.

Most notable of those drivers include Aric Almirola who was set to start second and Daniel Suarez who was fourth after qualifying.

However, these moves could also have serious implications on betting as some of the prohibitive favorites and recent winners are heading to the back as well.

Chase Elliott (fifth), Martin Truex Jr. (sixth) and Kyle Larson (eighth) are all moving to the back of the pack.

Elliott and Truex have combined to win each of the last three races while Larson led 101 laps at Kansas in the spring last season.

However, Larson had to come from the back in that race as well after he had to move following an incident at qualifying which forced him to change a tire.

He would finish fourth at that event.

Kevin Harvick remains at the top of the pack this week while Kansas native Clint Bowyer will now start second and William Byron will start third.

