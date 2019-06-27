No one is happy - Red Bull's Gasly wants improvement

Pierre Gasly of Red Bull

Under-pressure Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly acknowledged "no one is happy" with his start to life with the team but vowed to keep fighting in a bid to improve.

Gasly replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull for the 2019 season after a promising campaign with Toro Rosso, but the former GP2 champion has won just 37 points this year.

The Frenchman sits sixth in the drivers' standings after finishing 10th at his home grand prix last weekend.

With Gasly struggling to get near team-mate Max Verstappen on the timesheets, he was asked if he was fearing for his future.

"No, not really," he told reporters, before admitting he had to improve.

"At the moment, clearly, no one is happy and I'm the first one not happy with the performance. As a racing driver, I feel really far from showing the potential that we have and that's not pleasant."

Gasly feels fine margins are making a big difference in a 2019 season utterly dominated by Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

"It's never easy but you need to find the solution," he told Sky Sports.

"At the moment, there are a couple of things we can do better, my side as well, that I can do to suit that car better. It's all about working together.

"If you're up against the best drivers in the world in the best cars in the world you have to have everything at 105 per cent. You cannot leave one per cent on the table, everything has to be perfect.

"There are several areas where I can improve and we are all working towards the same goal and same direction.

"We are working because no one is happy with the result and I'm the first one not being happy because [I] can't extract the full potential for different reasons. But we are all pushing in the same direction."

Gasly will hope to bounce back at Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, an event won by Verstappen last season.