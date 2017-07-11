Silverstone's F1 future in doubt after break clause activated
Silverstone could stage its last British Grand Prix in 2019 if a new agreement cannot be reached with Formula One's owners.
The future of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone is in doubt after the venue's owners confirmed they have activated a break clause to terminate their contract with Formula One in 2019.
The British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) in 2009 agreed a 17-year deal with F1 to continue hosting the race at Silverstone, which has staged every British GP since 1987.
However, a built-in fee escalator has seen the cost of holding the event steadily rise, prompting BRDC to seek new terms with F1's new owners Liberty, which completed a takeover of the competition in January.
"We have reached tipping point," BRDC chairman John Grant said in a statement.
Today @BRDCSilverstone & @SilverstoneUK formally trigger the break clause in its contract with Formula 1 https://t.co/387CjzI0v6— BRDC (@BRDCSilverstone) July 11, 2017
"We can no longer let our passion for the sport rule our heads. We sustained losses of £2.8m in 2015 and £4.8m in 2016, and we expect to lose a similar amount this year.
"Our hope is that an agreement can still be reached, so that we can ensure a sustainable and financially viable future for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone for many years to come."
Brands Hatch, Donnington and a London street circuit are possible alternatives to Silverstone.
The 2017 British GP takes place this weekend.