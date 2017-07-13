WATCH: Free alcohol! - Ricciardo stops awkward Hamilton exchange over Vettel birthday party

"Free alcohol, you don't turn that down," was Daniel Ricciardo's response to what Lewis Hamilton labelled "the dumbest question".

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 23:32 IST

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo laughs during a pre-British Grand Prix media conference

Lewis Hamilton was in no mood to entertain what he described as "the dumbest question" in a pre-British Grand Prix media conference, but thankfully a jovial Daniel Ricciardo stepped in to prevent an awkward exchange.

Mercedes driver Hamilton was asked about reports he had failed to show up at a Formula One event in London because team boss Toto Wolff had attended drivers' championship rival Sebastian Vettel's 30th birthday after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a race that saw the German deliberately drive into the Briton.

"I've got to laugh at that one, [that] has to be the dumbest question I've been asked up here," Hamilton said in response.

But Ricciardo quickly altered the atmosphere in the room, interjecting: "Free alcohol! It doesn't matter how much money you make, you don't turn that down."

Ricciardo then asked Pascal Wehrlein why he was not invited, the Sauber driver jokingly replying: "I don't know, maybe he doesn't think that I'm nice."

Also present at the media conference was Daniil Kvyat, and a giggling Ricciardo confirmed that the man Vettel referred to as "the torpedo" after their coming together at last year's Chinese Grand Prix had been invited.

"There was an invite for the torpedo I definitely saw it," Ricciardo chuckled.

Who knows, if Vettel can forgive Kvyat, maybe Hamilton will have an invite to the four-time world champion's 31st birthday!