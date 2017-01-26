Preview - Late bloomer Wagner hopes Hoffenheim goals earn Germany call-up

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner will look to continue his goal-scoring run when his club travels to in-form RB Leipzig on Saturday, hoping for a first Germany call-up at the age of 29.

The 1.94m-tall striker, known as much for his physical game as for provoking opponents' fans, is the most prolific German forward in the league over the past 18 months.

After 14 goals in the previous campaign, Wagner has grabbed another 10 this season, with Hoffenheim remaining the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues.

The former Germany Under-21 player, who scored twice in the 2009 European championship final over England, is a late bloomer.

That Under-21 team was Germany's most talented of the past decades, with players like Mesut Oezil, Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Sami Khedira among other, going on to carve out World Cup-winning careers.

Wagner, instead, faded into the background, having failed to break into the Bayern Munich squad and leaving in 2008 after only four appearances.

He had spells at Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern and Hertha Berlin among other, before a fine run last season at Darmstadt 98 thrust him back into the spotlight as he scored 14 goals to help them stay up.

His move to Hoffenheim this season could not have been timed better, with Wagner delivering the goals and the club eyeing a Champions League spot.

"In my eyes I am, for some time now, by far the best German striker," Wagner said recently when asked about the possibility of a Germany call-up.

Wagner has tough competition though with Leipzig's hugely talented 20-year-old Timo Werner playing an equally stunning season as the promoted club takes the Bundesliga by storm.

Werner, also waiting for his first cap, has so far netted 10 times and set up another three goals showing sublime skills and speed.

"These are two different types of players," said Leipzig sports director Ralf Rangnick.

"Timo has dynamism and speed while Sandro is difficult to play against because of his size. He is someone you prefer to have on the team rather than play against."

With a win, third-placed Hoffenheim would cut the gap to Leipzig to five points. For Leipzig this game is about a lot more than just goals as a win would give them a big advantage in the race for Champions League spots.

"This is a six-point game for us," Rangnick said. "If we win we are 11 points ahead of them."

Leaders Bayern Munich, three points ahead of Leipzig, travel to Werder Bremen, with Borussia Dortmund, in fourth place, taking on Mainz 05 on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Mark Heinrich)