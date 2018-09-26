Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Angels star Ohtani to undergo Tommy John surgery

26 Sep 2018
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will undergo Tommy John surgery, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Ohtani knew he needed the surgery when an MRI revealed he had new damage in his ulnar collateral ligament on September 5.

He will undergo the procedure next week.

The 24-year-old Angels pitcher/designated hitter hurt his elbow earlier in the season, which forced Los Angeles to shut him down on the mound for a while.

He eventually came back for a start against the Houston Astros late in the season and ultimately hurt his elbow again.

The day he learned he needed the surgery, though, he went four for four with two home runs in a win over the Texas Rangers. He continued to bat while waiting to decide when to have the surgery.

Ohtani is batting .280 with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs this season. He was 4-2 on the mound with a 3.31 ERA in 51.2 innings pitched.

The American League Rookie of the Year candidate will not pitch during the 2019 season.

