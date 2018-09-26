Angels star Ohtani to undergo Tommy John surgery

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will undergo Tommy John surgery, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Ohtani knew he needed the surgery when an MRI revealed he had new damage in his ulnar collateral ligament on September 5.

He will undergo the procedure next week.

The 24-year-old Angels pitcher/designated hitter hurt his elbow earlier in the season, which forced Los Angeles to shut him down on the mound for a while.

Update on Shohei Ohtani:



Shohei Ohtani will undergo UCL reconstruction surgery during the first week of the off-season. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Additional information will be provided when appropriate. — Angels (@Angels) September 25, 2018

He eventually came back for a start against the Houston Astros late in the season and ultimately hurt his elbow again.

The day he learned he needed the surgery, though, he went four for four with two home runs in a win over the Texas Rangers. He continued to bat while waiting to decide when to have the surgery.

Ohtani is batting .280 with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs this season. He was 4-2 on the mound with a 3.31 ERA in 51.2 innings pitched.

The American League Rookie of the Year candidate will not pitch during the 2019 season.