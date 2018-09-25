Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ballpark worker charged after video shows spitting on pizza

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    25 Sep 2018, 23:01 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been charged after a video was posted online that appeared to show him spitting on a pizza intended for customers during a Major League Baseball game.

Jaylon Kerley was arraigned Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor food law violations. The felony charge is punishable by up to four years behind bars.

The video appeared on Instagram over the weekend . Officials determined the video was recorded Friday, when the Detroit Tigers were hosting the Kansas City Royals. Kerley was arrested Sunday and was fired.

His bond was set at 10 percent of $100,000. He also must be tested for infectious diseases.

An Oct. 3 probable cause conference and Oct. 10 preliminary examination are scheduled.

Court records don't list a defense attorney.

Fetching more content...
