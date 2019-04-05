×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kershaw gives up 2 runs in 4 1/3 innings in OKC rehab outing

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    05 Apr 2019, 07:24 IST
AP Image

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw gave up two runs and struck out six in 4 1/3 innings during his rehab assignment for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw 61 pitches against the San Antonio Missions, a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate. Oklahoma City trailed 2-0 when Kershaw was pulled in the top of the fifth.

Kershaw developed inflammation in his left shoulder early in spring training. The Dodgers hoped the 31-year-old star could be ready for opening day, but they eventually chose to end his franchise-record streak of eight consecutive opening day starts.

The Dodgers said earlier this week that Kershaw would likely need at least one more rehab outing after this before returning to the NL champions.

In the first inning, Kershaw walked leadoff hitter Corey Ray on nine pitches, but he picked him off first. Kershaw fanned Keston Hiura to close out a scoreless inning.

In the second, Tyrone Taylor hit a drive down the left field line that barely stayed fair for a solo homer that put San Antonio ahead. An RBI single by Jacob Nottingham made it 2-0 later in the inning. Kershaw threw scoreless innings in the third and fourth.

Kershaw has missed playing time in each of the past three seasons due to injuries. He was sidelined much of 2016 with a back injury before returning to pitch well late in the season and in the playoffs. He also landed on the disabled the past two seasons with recurring back pain. The 31-year-old went 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA last year, and 2-3 with a 4.20 ERA during the Dodgers' postseason march to the World Series.

This was his second career appearance in Oklahoma City, following a game in 2017.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Kershaw to make minor league rehab start in Oklahoma City
RELATED STORY
Giants rally to beat rival Dodgers 4-2 in series opener
RELATED STORY
Bauer pulled after 7 no-hit innings in Indians' 4-1 win
RELATED STORY
Freese, Dodgers rally in 7th for 5-3 victory over Giants
RELATED STORY
Bellinger, Turner lead Dodgers' demolition of D-backs, 18-5
RELATED STORY
Cardinals rally past Pirates again, 5-4 in 10 innings
RELATED STORY
Canha hits 2-run HR, Anderson sharp as A's top Angels 4-2
RELATED STORY
Kelly's hit ends D-backs' 13-inning win over Dodgers, 5-4
RELATED STORY
Cardinals rally past sloppy Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings
RELATED STORY
Morton wins Rays debut, beats former Astros teammates 4-2
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us