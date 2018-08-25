Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

White Sox manager Renteria returns to dugout

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    25 Aug 2018, 06:24 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has returned to the dugout.

Renteria missed four games after experiencing lightheadedness Monday in Minnesota, but doctors cleared him to return for Friday night's game at Detroit, and he was in the dugout while the White Sox were batting in the top of the first inning.

Bench coach Joe McEwing had been managing the White Sox in Renteria's place. He was prepared to do so again, saying a couple hours before the game that he wasn't sure when Renteria was arriving.

"He's on his way back now," McEwing said. "He's in air as we speak, and hopefully we'll get to see him soon. We're all very excited."

Renteria had been in Chicago, but the team said his medical tests are now finished.

The White Sox also play at Detroit on Saturday night and Sunday. Chicago went 2-2 in the four games under McEwing.

"Under the circumstances, it's not the way you want to go about it, but it's been fun," McEwing said. "It's been a lot of fun. We prepare the same anyway, as a staff. ... In that respect, everything stays the same on a daily basis, but being able to manage it and put your twist on it, it's been a great learning experience and one that I never take for granted."

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Gordon's bat, Keller's arm lead Royals past White Sox, 3-1
RELATED STORY
Davidson, Abreu homer as White Sox hold off Tigers, 6-5
RELATED STORY
Twins down White Sox 5-2, spoil Kopech's debut
RELATED STORY
White Sox erase 6-run deficit, rally for 7-6 win over Royals
RELATED STORY
Boyd sharp as Tigers rout White Sox 7-2
RELATED STORY
Abreu, Delmonico 3-run HRs power White Sox over Royals 9-3
RELATED STORY
Davidson homers, Giolito steady as White Sox beat Twins 8-5
RELATED STORY
Moncada powers White Sox past Athletics 10-3
RELATED STORY
Carrasco strikes out 9 as Indians hold off White Sox 9-7
RELATED STORY
White Sox manager Rick Renteria hospitalised before game
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us