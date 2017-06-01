LeBron James' LA home vandalised with graffiti

LeBron James responded after the Cleveland Cavaliers star's Los Angeles home was vandalised.

by Omnisport News 01 Jun 2017, 04:24 IST

LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James issued a stern response after his Los Angeles home was vandalised with hateful graffiti.

The Los Angeles Police Department told media outlets (via CBS Los Angeles) that officers found a racial slur spray-painted on the front gate of James' home.

James, who purchased the home in 2015 but does not live there regularly, was not at the house when the incident occurred.

He later addressed the vandalism with a stern response to the racial slur and race issues in the United States.

"If this is to shed the light and continue to keep the conversation [about race relations] going on my behalf, then I'm okay with it," James said. "My family is safe. At the end of the day, they're safe and that's the most important.

"But it just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day.

"No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough.

"And we've got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America."

James' Cavaliers will face the Golden State Warriors in game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday.