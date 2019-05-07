×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rockets hold off Warriors, Bucks win third straight against Celtics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    07 May 2019, 10:16 IST
Harden-James-USNews-050719-ftr-getty
James Harden

The Houston Rockets are even with the Golden State Warriors at 2-2 in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Houston's 112-108 victory over Golden State on Monday was their second straight win at the Toyota Center in the series.

James Harden was phenomenal for the Rockets.

The reigning MVP led all scorers with 38 points and added 10 rebounds in the contest. He hit big shots and did so in an exciting fashion.

Kevin Durant continued his hot streak, as the Warriors star poured in a team-high 34 points. Just like in Game 3, Golden State launched an impressive late-game surge to make things interesting at the end.

But it fell short.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have won three straight against the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee's 113-101 victory over Boston gave them a 3-1 lead in their second-round series.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like the MVP candidate he is. The star forward totalled 39 points and 16 rebounds in a dominant performance.

Kyrie Irving posted 23 points and 10 assists in the contest, but was not an efficient shooter. He made just seven of his 22 field-goal attempts and was one of seven from behind the arc.

Overcoming a 3-1 deficit will certainly be difficult against the team that recorded the best record in basketball this season. Game 5 will take place in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

 

Hot Hill

George Hill tallied 15 points, four rebounds and five assists off the bench in Milwaukee's win.

Stephen Curry finished with 30 points for the Warriors.

 

Horrible Hayward

Gordon Hayward scored two points on one-of-five shooting for Boston.

Connaughton gets it done at both ends for Bucks

Pat Connaughton blocked a three-pointer on one end and threw down a dunk in transition on the other.

Trail Blazers at Nuggets

The Nuggets lost in quadruple overtime on Friday, but bounced back to get a crucial Game 4 win. The Trail Blazers will have to get a win in Denver, where the second-seeded Nuggets were one of the best teams in the NBA this season. The 2-2 series could take a big swing on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Bucks even series with Celtics, Warriors take 2-0 lead over Rockets
RELATED STORY
Warriors top Rockets in wild finish, Celtics shut down Giannis and Bucks
RELATED STORY
NBA-leading Bucks hold off Celtics 98-97
RELATED STORY
Celtics rally for win over Pacers, Bucks pull away from Pistons
RELATED STORY
Trail Blazers edge Nuggets in 4OT epic, Giannis inspires Bucks at Celtics
RELATED STORY
Rockets top Warriors without Harden, 76ers and Celtics lose
RELATED STORY
Bucks complete sweep of Pistons, Jazz hold off Rockets
RELATED STORY
Harden scores 42 points, Rockets hold off Celtics 115-104
RELATED STORY
Harden leads Rockets past Raptors, Celtics blitz Warriors
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo's Bucks edge Celtics to extend lead in Eastern Conference
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us