Griezmann signs long-term Atletico contract extension

Having declared earlier this month he would not seek a move away from Atletico Madrid, Antoine Griezmann has penned an new deal.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 16:37 IST

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has signed a new contract at Atletico Madrid running until 2022 to further underline his commitment to the LaLiga club.

The forward has agreed to a deal that will reportedly see his wages doubled and keep him at the club for the next five years, while it is believed he will continue to be subject to a €100million release clause.

Griezmann offered an apology to fans following persistent speculation over whether he would leave the club and insists he is happy to spend "one more season" in the Spanish capital.

"The first thing I want to do is to say sorry to the fans who have misunderstood my comments," he said via Atletico's official website after the club announced the deal.

"I perhaps expressed myself badly or allowed people to make headlines where there were none, but since I came I have given my all for my club, my team-mates and coaches and I'm happy to go back to live one more season with all of you."

Manchester United were heavily linked with a blockbuster move for Griezmann and the France international encouraged their interest by declaring he was ready to leave Atletico in the immediate aftermath of the season, rating a switch to Old Trafford at "six out of 10".

However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholding Atleti's transfer ban for breaching FIFA regulations on the signing of youth players appeared to prompt a change of heart from the 26-year-old at the start of this month.

With Diego Simeone's side unable to register any new players until January, Griezmann tweeted: "Now more than ever #Atleti."

Speaking to Telefoot he confirmed: "The CAS sanction has been passed. I've decided to stay.

"It's been another good season and hopefully we can make some good signings in January. It's a tough moment for the club, for my team-mates, and it would be a low blow to leave now."

However, Griezmann's suggestion that he is committed only to one further season with Atleti is unlikely to stop rumours surrounding a move in 2018.

Club president Enrique Cerezo said this week that Griezmann's new deal would keep the same release clause, reported to be €100m, suggesting that a transfer next year is not out of the question.

The former Real Sociedad man scored 26 goals and supplied 12 assists for Atletico in 2016-17, while his overall record for the club stands at 83 goals in 160 appearances.