Rakitic: I deserve a new Barcelona contract

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.56K   //    30 Aug 2018, 16:57 IST
Ivan Rakitic
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says he deserves a new contract after rejecting interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Rakitic said this week he would stay at Camp Nou despite PSG reportedly being keen on signing the Croatia midfielder.

And the 30-year-old, a key cog in the midfield that won a domestic double last term, feels his commitment means he should get a pay rise.

"Let's see if you can take this interview to the 'presi' [Josep Maria Bartomeu] or if you leave it in his office," Rakitic joked to Sport. "The most important thing is that he knows I'm at home here.

"It's true that a wage increase is never bad, let's be honest. But not for the sake of it, I'd like that moment to arrive in time and because I deserve it and because they really believe in me.

"It's something that I've already spoken to the club about, before and during the World Cup. It'll arrive soon but there's no rush. I know that the club looks after its players well and I'm confident the 'presi' will call me soon."

Rakitic indicated the level of faith he feels from Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde has been central to his decision to stay at Camp Nou.

"Above all, for the confidence he's placed in me. He knows that I'm someone he can always count on," Rakitic added.

"If I needed to break one of my bones out on the pitch, I'd do it and wouldn't complain if this helped the coaching staff and my team.

"To have this trust in everyone is the most important thing. Of course the coach helps: for a player, to have the backing of your coach is vital."

Barcelona Football
