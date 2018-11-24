×
Sergio Ramos denies breaking anti-doping rules

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21   //    24 Nov 2018, 21:25 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Ramos has denied breaking anti-doping rules as suggested by German magazine Der Spiegel in the latest "Football Leaks" revelations.

The magazine reported Ramos failed a doping test after the Champions League final against Juventus in 2017, and that the Real Madrid captain did not follow proper procedures when asked to take a test after a Spanish league match in April this year.

Speaking after Madrid's 3-0 loss at Eibar in the Spanish league on Saturday, Ramos denied any wrongdoing and said he has instructed his legal team to take action.

"I've been tested 250, 300 times in my career and there was never anything wrong," Ramos said. "I'll take action because there are people who are trying to taint my career."

Madrid released a statement on Friday denying Ramos broke anti-doping rules.

UEFA also said that it "strongly and categorically refutes unfounded allegations it has covered up positive doping results."

