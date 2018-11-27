×
Solari: Every day at Real Madrid is a big test

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    27 Nov 2018, 00:29 IST
SantiagoSolari - cropped
Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari

Santiago Solari has already put Real Madrid's dismal defeat at Eibar behind him and insists “every day is a big test” as his focus shifts to the Champions League and Roma.

In his first match as Madrid's permanent head coach, having won four in a row as interim boss, Solari saw his side humbled 3-0 away from home in LaLiga on Saturday in a game in which they were completely outplayed.

But while Solari acknowledges it made for an uncomfortable trip, he has no interest on mulling over the setback.

Madrid face Roma on Tuesday and know victory at Stadio Olimpico will secure their progression to the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners.

"[Eibar] was difficult, but it's over. We've talked about it and we'll try to improve on it," Solari told a news conference.

"As with the four games before that we won, they are over quickly, and we have to keep moving. It's the same here. We are in Rome in a different competition. We have to focus on this competition now. We don't worry about the rest."

Solari dismissed the suggestion that this week is providing his first test at the Santiago Bernabeu, insisting he has overcome many obstacles already.

"All of the games are tests. Every day is a big test," said the former midfielder. "I've been here 16 years and I've had to go through lots of different tests. It's for this reason that this is the club that has won the most in the history of the game."

