Wenger dismayed at 'disastrous' Arsenal display at Liverpool

Arsene Wenger admitted his Arsenal side were "not good enough" after they were hammered 4-0 at Liverpool on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 27 Aug 2017, 23:23 IST

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger branded Arsenal's performance in Sunday's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool as "disastrous".

Arsenal were dealt a chastening loss as they failed to cope with Liverpool's energetic, counter-attacking style at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane punished some woeful midfield play before half-time, while Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge added to the hosts' tally in the second half, the former turning an Arsenal corner into a Liverpool goal in the space of just 12 seconds.

Wenger highlighted the damaging impact of Mane's strike five minutes ahead of the break, but could not hide his disappointment with their showing up to the final whistle.

"The result is a consequence of our performance. We were not good enough. We were beaten everywhere physically, in the end I believe we made it easier for them, and the mistakes gave them a cushion," the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

"It was shocking [the goal before half-time] but our performance was absolutely disastrous. There are some reasons behind it but we have to analyse.

"The players now go on their international break, but we do have to take the consequences of our performance today.

"If you find a manager who is happy with that performance today, I wish you good luck. The emotions are negative, but it's not the right moment to talk about that."

Arsenal were jeered by the visiting supporters and Wenger called on his players to return from the international break with a vastly improved display.

He said: "That's part of the crowd's feelings. If I am the problem, I am sorry, but I believe we lose together. The only thing we can do is come back and give them a better level of performance."