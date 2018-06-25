World Cup's oldest player El Hadary saves penalty for Egypt

Essam El Hadary became the oldest player in World Cup history on Monday and marked the occasion with a penalty save.

Essam El Hadary denies Fahad Al Muwallad

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary brilliantly saved a penalty on the day he became the oldest player in World Cup history.

El Hadary, 45 years and 161 days old, started the Group A dead rubber against Saudi Arabia in Volgograd on Monday, having sat on the bench for defeats to Uruguay and Russia.

The Pharaohs veteran beat the record set by Faryd Mondragon, who appeared for Colombia at Brazil 2014 three days after his 43rd birthday.

El Hadary marked his landmark occasion in sensational fashion, tipping Fahad Al Muwallad's 41st-minute penalty onto the woodwork to retain Egypt's 1-0 advantage, earned through Mohamed Salah's second goal of the tournament.

He is the second keeper to save a penalty on his World Cup debut in Russia - Iceland's Hannes Thor Halldorsson having denied Lionel Messi from 12 yards - and only the fourth in finals history.























However, El Hadary was unable to stop Salman Al Faraj equalising with Saudi Arabia's second spot-kick deep in first-half stoppage time, awarded after referee Wilmar Roldan checked with VAR.