Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup's oldest player El Hadary saves penalty for Egypt

Essam El Hadary became the oldest player in World Cup history on Monday and marked the occasion with a penalty save.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 20:36 IST
105
essamelhadary - cropped
Essam El Hadary denies Fahad Al Muwallad

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary brilliantly saved a penalty on the day he became the oldest player in World Cup history.

El Hadary, 45 years and 161 days old, started the Group A dead rubber against Saudi Arabia in Volgograd on Monday, having sat on the bench for defeats to Uruguay and Russia.

The Pharaohs veteran beat the record set by Faryd Mondragon, who appeared for Colombia at Brazil 2014 three days after his 43rd birthday.

El Hadary marked his landmark occasion in sensational fashion, tipping Fahad Al Muwallad's 41st-minute penalty onto the woodwork to retain Egypt's 1-0 advantage, earned through Mohamed Salah's second goal of the tournament.

He is the second keeper to save a penalty on his World Cup debut in Russia - Iceland's Hannes Thor Halldorsson having denied Lionel Messi from 12 yards - and only the fourth in finals history.

However, El Hadary was unable to stop Salman Al Faraj equalising with Saudi Arabia's second spot-kick deep in first-half stoppage time, awarded after referee Wilmar Roldan checked with VAR. 

Egypt goalkeeper El Hadary becomes World Cup's oldest player
RELATED STORY
Egypt keeper El Hadary to become World Cup's oldest player
RELATED STORY
Saudi Arabia v Egypt: El Hadary eyes history in dead rubber
RELATED STORY
Cuper unsure of Egypt future as El Hadary nears milestone
RELATED STORY
At 45, El Hadary offers a World Cup tale of tenacity
RELATED STORY
El-Hadary on way to becoming oldest to play at a World Cup
RELATED STORY
Egypt's El Hadary may be consigned to history by rising star
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Old keeper has eventful half; Egypt, Saudis 1-1
RELATED STORY
Salah in better shape before Egypt's last World Cup match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Russia vs Egypt: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us