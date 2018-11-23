×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Coric gives Croatia 1-0 lead against France in Davis Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
2   //    23 Nov 2018, 21:21 IST
AP Image

LILLE, France (AP) — Borna Coric had no problem adjusting to clay on Friday, giving Croatia the first point in the Davis Cup final against France with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win over Jeremy Chardy.

The 12th-ranked Coric, who practiced on hard courts last week at the ATP Finals in London as a reserve, delivered a flawless display on the slow surface picked by the French hosts.

Marin Cilic, Croatia's top player, will next face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second singles match at Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Chardy, who was picked by France captain Yannick Noah ahead of Lucas Pouille, was playing in his first Davis Cup final. He was overwhelmed by Coric's deep groundstrokes in the first set, dropping 14 consecutive points at one point to trail 4-0.

The Frenchman changed his strategy in the second set and tried to force Coric into longer rallies but failed to convert his rare chances. Despite the vociferous support of a partisan French crowd which often showed no respect for Coric by applauding his first service errors, the Croat fended off two break points with big serves in the fourth game.

He broke for a 6-5 lead after hitting a superb lob that Chardy could not return, followed by a pin-point forehand return that pushed the Frenchman to commit a mistake.

Coric then held at love and built on the momentum with another break in the third game of the next set. After getting his legs massaged by Croatia captain Zeljko Krajan, he briefly left the court after the seventh game for treatment but did not look hampered once he returned.

Croatia is trying to win its second Davis Cup title in its third final, while defending champion France is bidding for an 11th title.

Associated Press
NEWS
Chardy to open for France against Croatia in Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Croatia through to face France in Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
After soccer final, Croatia plays France again in Davis Cup
RELATED STORY
Cilic looking for Davis Cup redemption in Lille
RELATED STORY
Noah puts faith in Chardy for Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Paire leaves Spain in a pickle as Croatia dominate in...
RELATED STORY
Old Davis Cup format shines bright in US-Croatia series
RELATED STORY
US picks team without Isner for Davis Cup semi vs Croatia
RELATED STORY
Through the legs: Coric's 'tweener' draws bows at Davis Cup
RELATED STORY
5 shocking defeats suffered by Roger Federer in 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us