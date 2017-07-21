Luring Bonucci from Juventus an important sign - Abate

Leonardo Bonucci was lured away from Serie A's dominant force to join AC Milan and Ignazio Abate feels that is an "important sign".

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 22:06 IST

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci

Ignazio Abate believes it is an "important sign" that AC Milan managed to snare Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus.

Bonucci's shock €42million from Juve to San Siro was made official on Thursday, with the Italy centre-back unveiled by Milan on Friday.

And speaking ahead of Saturday's International Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich, full-back Abate said of Bonucci: "He's a great player, the fact we've taken him from a team like Juventus is definitely an important sign.

"I’m sure he'll give us a big hand, both with his personality and his qualities."

In addition to Bonucci, Milan have signed striker Andre Silva and midfielder Lucas Biglia among a host of other acquisitions as they plot a return to the Champions League.

Andrea Belotti, Nikola Kalinic and Renato Sanches are some of the latest names to be linked with the club.

Coach Vincenzo Montella said: "We're a team under construction, but not yet complete.

"I talk about this every day with the club. They've already had a fantastic transfer campaign.

"We have to aim for the Champions League places. It will be long work, but we have to run quickly toward creating a team with the principles of play I have in my head."