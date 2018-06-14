Mexico's speed can trouble Germany – Sanchez

Mexico's speed is capable of giving Germany problems in their World Cup opener, Oswaldo Sanchez said.

Former Mexico goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez believes his nation's speed can trouble Germany in their World Cup opener on Sunday.

Juan Carlos Osorio's men were handed a tough draw in Russia, including taking on the defending world champions, who won all 10 of their qualifiers.

Sanchez, who made 99 appearances for Mexico, said the team know they have a challenge on their hands, but if they play their game, they could push Germany.

"There's no question that Germany is much bigger and taller than the Mexican squad, but this is not basketball, it's soccer, so the way to challenge them is to move quickly and play the ball really well," Sanchez told Omnisport in association with Powerade, the official sports drink of the World Cup and the Mexican team.

"Focus on speed, speed is what kills [strength] and height, so Mexico will have that going for them."

Germany are a well-oiled machine that enter the tournament in Russia as one of the hot favourites, with Mexico to face South Korea and Sweden after their Group F opener.

The match against Sweden, who will be playing without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is set to be a challenge even though they have not won an opening game at the World Cup since 1958. That win, ironically, came against Mexico in 1958.

"They're a very interesting team to watch," Sanchez said. "Especially their [ability], they're incredibly disciplined, they thrive on their ability to fit all the pieces of the puzzle really, really well."