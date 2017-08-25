Stars return for Germany as Neuer, Mustafi and Sane miss out

Manuel Neuer has been left out of a strong 24-man squad for Germany's World Cup qualifiers against Czech Republic and Norway.

by Omnisport News 25 Aug 2017, 18:23 IST

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Germany coach Joachim Low has retained 17 members of his triumphant Confederations Cup squad for World Cup qualifying but injured captain Manuel Neuer misses out.

Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira are the big names returning for the clashes against Czech Republic and Norway, with Neuer left to regain match fitness at Bayern Munich as he recovers from a fractured metatarsal.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, Hertha Berlin fullback Marvin Plattenhardt and Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay are the only players omitted from the inexperienced side which won in Russia.

Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane has been overlooked, as have all Borussia Dortmund players.

"As much as we were happy about the success in the summer, for the moment the titles of the past do not count for me," Low said.

"We know what to expect from these players and they know we have great competition [for places].

"We want to qualify quickly for the World Cup as group winners, so our goal for the two games can only be to win them."

Germany have established a commanding position at the top of Group C, winning all six matches to lead second-placed Northern Ireland by five points.

Die Mannschaft meet third-placed Czech Republic in Prague on September 1 before hosting second-bottom Norway in Stuttgart three days later.

Germany squad:

Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain); Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (FC Koln), Benjamin Heinrichs (Bayer Leverkusen), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich); Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Emre Can (Liverpool), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Serge Gnabry (Hoffenheim), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich); Mario Gomez (Wolfsburg), Lars Stindl (Borussia Monchengladbach), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Amin Younes (Ajax).