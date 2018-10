UEFA charges Romania for racism, misconduct by fans

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged the Romanian soccer federation with fan misconduct for racist chants and banners at a Nations League game.

UEFA says the "racist behavior" includes incidents targeting Romanian neighbor Hungary when the national team played to a 0-0 draw against Serbia on Sunday.

Romania fans also held up a banner linking refugees to terrorism, and a video posted on social media showed fans chanting a slogan supporting Serbia's territorial claim to Kosovo.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will meet on Oct. 25 to judge the charges, which include fans invading the field and lighting fireworks at the national stadium in Bucharest on Oct. 25.

Sanctions could apply when Romania hosts Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League on Nov. 17.