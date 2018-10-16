×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

UEFA charges Romania for racism, misconduct by fans

Associated Press
NEWS
News
32   //    16 Oct 2018, 20:27 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged the Romanian soccer federation with fan misconduct for racist chants and banners at a Nations League game.

UEFA says the "racist behavior" includes incidents targeting Romanian neighbor Hungary when the national team played to a 0-0 draw against Serbia on Sunday.

Romania fans also held up a banner linking refugees to terrorism, and a video posted on social media showed fans chanting a slogan supporting Serbia's territorial claim to Kosovo.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will meet on Oct. 25 to judge the charges, which include fans invading the field and lighting fireworks at the national stadium in Bucharest on Oct. 25.

Sanctions could apply when Romania hosts Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League on Nov. 17.

Associated Press
NEWS
5 Worst Moments of Racism in Football
RELATED STORY
UEFA charges Man United for team's late arrival at game
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who were banned for racism
RELATED STORY
Fans react to Toni Kroos' latest comments on Leroy Sane's...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as England defeat Spain 3-2 in UEFA...
RELATED STORY
CPS drops Hillsborough charges against Bettison
RELATED STORY
Chelsea to send racist fans on Auschwitz tours instead of...
RELATED STORY
3 new faces in the England squad for the UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UEFA Champions League performances by Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Hillsborough charges dropped against former police chief
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us