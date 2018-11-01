×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Bettman: NHL plans regular season games in Prague, Stockholm

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    01 Nov 2018, 23:29 IST
AP Image

HELSINKI (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that the NHL is planning to play a season-opening game in Prague and another two games in Stockholm next season.

Bettman, speaking before the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets play for the first of their two regular-season games in Finland on Thursday, said the league is planning to keep a presence in Europe in the future.

The commissioner said the 23 regular-season games played in Europe since 2007 have been a "fantastic success." As an example, he said the tickets for the two games between the Panthers and Jets at the 13,500-seat Hartwall Arena sold out in less than five minutes.

Bettman did not specify the dates or teams for the games, which will take place in November 2019, saying plans have yet to be finalized.

The second game between the Panthers and the Jets is scheduled for Friday.

In October, the New Jersey Devils defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The future for the NHL's presence at the next Winter Olympics, in Beijing in 2022, is not bright after Bettman said there's an overwhelming view in the NHL that the Olympics are "terribly disruptive" to the season and that the previous NHL participation proved "difficult and less than satisfactory."

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Bettman tells AP: NHL in mediation on concussion lawsuit
RELATED STORY
John Ziegler, NHL president who oversaw merger, dies at 84
RELATED STORY
NHL is moving forward with Seattle expansion bid
RELATED STORY
NHL criticizes reduction of suspension for Predators' Watson
RELATED STORY
The Latest: NHL moving forward with Seattle expansion bid
RELATED STORY
Predators' Watson suspended 27 games for domestic abuse.
RELATED STORY
Lockout looming? NHL is 1 year away from key labor deadline
RELATED STORY
Daly: December earliest NHL would vote on Seattle expansion
RELATED STORY
Charles Wang, former New York Islanders owner, dies at 74
RELATED STORY
Stan Mikita, who led Blackhawks to 1961 title, dies at 78
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us