Serena: I always want to do more

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 22 // 05 Jul 2018, 00:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Serena Williams' winning start at Wimbledon will not satiate the seven-time champion as she always strives for more.

The 23-time grand slam winner, who missed the grass-court major last year due to her pregnancy, has made a fine return to the All England Club, reaching the third round with a straight-sets triumph over Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday.

But Williams is not ready to take her foot off the gas as she continues to work towards new targets.

"I feel it was something I was born with. I always want to continue to go forward," she said. "I don't like to be satiated with a great result. I want to continue and do more. That's just who I am.

Third round spot sealed in 66 minutes



Another step towards an eighth #Wimbledon title, @serenawilliams defeats Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-4 on Centre Court pic.twitter.com/bjEhP7hcod — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2018

"In the first round, I wanted [to win] so much. It was stressful.

"My balance is just taking deep breaths, just calming down. I definitely am clearly not the best at finding that balance because I've always been worked up a lot on the court."

With numerous seeds falling in recent days - including world number two Caroline Wozniacki and pre-tournament favourite Petra Kvitova - Williams insists there are no easy matches at the All England Club.

"It's hard. Everyone's playing hard," she said. "No one's giving you anything for free. Today I didn't get anything for free. In my first round, I didn't get anything for free.

"I feel like people are going out there, coming out and playing their hardest."