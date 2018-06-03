Atlanta's Martinez ties MLS record with 5th hat trick

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez tied the all-time Major League Soccer record with his fifth career hat trick to lead Atlanta United past the short-handed Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday night.

The leader for the MLS Golden Boot coming into the game, Martinez was pulled down in the box in the 18th minute and not only was awarded a penalty kick, but sparked an outburst by Philadelphia that resulted in two red cards and left the Union two players down for the remainder of the game.

Alejandro Bedoya and Haris Medunjanin vehemently disagreed with the call by referee Sorin Stoica. Martinez converted a PK for a 1-0 lead and his 10th goal this season and added his 11th at the start of play in the second half.

Fabrice-Jean Picault got the Union back within one with his goal in the 52nd minute from close range, but Martinez added his third goal and second penalty kick of the game in the 83rd minute.

Philadelphia came in 3-0-1 in its last four, but fell to 1-5-1 on the road.

TIMBERS 1, GALAXY 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick early in the second half to lift Portland into a draw with Los Angeles.

The Timbers (6-3-3), who snapped a six-game winning streak, have not lost since April 8 at Orlando.

The stretch was a club record and matched Orlando's streak for the longest in Major League Soccer this season. It also matched the second-longest winning streak in the league since 2000 — when the league started recording draws. Sporting Kansas City won seven straight in 2012.

Portland, coming off a victory at Colorado last weekend, was winless in its first five games of the season, earning just two overall points. All of games were played on the road because of construction at Providence Park.

The Galaxy (5-7-2) took the early lead with a left-footed goal from Chris Pontius in the 20th minute.

TORONTO FC 3, CREW 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federico Higuain converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute to cap Columbus' thrilling comeback from three goals down.

Higuain drove a corner kick to the center of the box and Gyasi Zardes leaped high to head it past Alexander Bono for the Crew's first goal in the 67th minute and Alex Crognale scored his first professional goal by driving home a carom after a Columbus free kick in the 81st.

Columbus' franchise-record shutout streak reached more than 500 minutes before Victor Vazquez got the Reds the lead on a 17th minute penalty, then pushed a pass across the goal mouth to find an open Tosaint Ricketts for a goal in the 38th minute to make it 2-0 heading into intermission.

REVOLUTION 2, RED BULLS 1

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored his eighth goal of the season at the 78th minute off Cristian Penilla's cross to send New England past New York.

Penilla beat his defender to the left of the goal mouth and in tight quarters and found Bunbury from close range who punched it in. Diego Fagundez knotted the game at a goal apiece in the 46th minute of the first half from the right side of the box to bring New England (6-4-4) even.

Bradley Wright-Phillips gave New York (8-3-3) a quick 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on a header to score in his fourth straight game against New England.

NYCFC 3, ORLANDO CITY SC 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored two goals to lead New York City FC.

The Libyan winger took a pass from Anton Tinnerholm in space, cut the ball to his left foot and tucked the ball inside the far post to make it 1-0 in the 35th minute.

Orlando City had its best chance to even the game minutes into the second half. Chris Mueller was pulled down inside the box by Alex Callens to earn a penalty kick, but Sacha Kljestan caromed his kick off the post.

Tajouri-Shradi added an insurance goal, his seventh of the season, in the 79th minute by threading a free kick through a crowd of defenders. Maxi Morales added his sixth goal of the season in the final minutes to complete the scoring.

New York City now has won all six games it's played at Yankee Stadium. Orlando City now has lost four straight games after a streak of six-straight wins.

FIRE 2, EARTHQUAKES 1

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Alan Gordon scored his third goal in his three matches and turned in a spectacular defensive play to secure Chicago's win over San Jose.

Gordon's 59th career goal came in the 29th minute when he headed in a looping cross from Luis Solignac. His bicycle kick to clear a ball in the goal box helped assure the Fire's second win in its last five matches.

Chicago lost goalkeeper Patrick McLain just before halftime with a right thigh injury and he was subbed out for Richard Sanchez in the 44th minute.

Aleksandar Katai added an insurance goal in the 49th minute for his fourth tally of the season.

Danny Hoesen got San Jose on the board in the 74th minute.

The Earthquakes, now winless in their last four matches, lost Shea Shalinas in the 14th minute with an injury.

FC DALLAS 2, LAFC 1

DALLAS (AP) — Roland Lamah provided an insurance goal in the 52nd minute and FC Dallas moved into first place atop the Western Conference.

Dallas (7-1-5) remained unbeaten in eight home games this season and extended its unbeaten streak at home to 14 contests. Meanwhile, Lamah, who has 17 career goals, now has scored 16 of them at Toyota Stadium.

Reto Ziegler put Dallas out front in the 27th minute with a header off a Dallas set piece just outside the box for his first MLS goal.

Adama Diomande prevented the shutout for LAFC (6-4-3) in the 61st minute. Diomande was a substitute for Lee Nguyen who got his first start for the club. Diomande scored less than 10 minutes after entering on a give-and-go with Benny Feilhaber.

IMPACT 1, DYNAMO 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeisson Vargas scored Montreal's first goal in five games, leading the Impact past Houston.

Vargas, with his fourth of the year, ended the Impact's 425-minute scoreless drought with a beautiful curled shot in the 44th minute to snap a four-game skid for Montreal (4-10-0).

It was only the second time this year that Houston, the league's second-best offence, had been shut out.

The Dynamo (5-5-3), coming off a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, rested some tired legs to start the game.

Scoring threats Romell Quioto and Mauro Manotas began on the bench. Quioto came in in the 58th minute and Manotas in the 63rd, but neither could salvage a point for the visitors.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, SOUNDERS 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Corey Baird headed home the winning goal and Real Salt Lake continued its season-long mastery of Seattle.

Danilo Acosta's shot from just outside the goal box caromed high off Seattle keeper Stefan Frei and a wide-open Baird jumped and headed the rebound inside the far post in the 57th minute for a 1-0 lead.

The Sounders (2-7-2) pushed everyone forward on a set piece in the 90th minute in hopes of getting the tying score, but Luis Silva took advantage by putting the ball into the open Seattle net to seal the win for Salt Lake (7-6-1).