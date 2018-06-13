Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bayern Munich open to Boateng offers

If a club is interested in Jerome Boateng and he wants to join, Bayern Munich are willing to enter negotiations.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 22:02 IST
314
JeromeBoateng - Cropped
Germany and Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng could be heading for the exit at Bayern Munich after chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the Bundesliga champions are open to offers.

Boateng last month admitted he was considering leaving Bayern to once more test himself abroad, having endured a disappointing 2010-11 season at Manchester City.

City's arch rivals Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Germany international, and Rummenigge confirmed the club will not stop him from seeking a departure.

"His thoughts about leaving Bayern still exist, as his agent has told me," Rummenigge told Sport Bild.

"We know that this topic might be approaching. When a club is interested and Jerome says that he wants to join this club, we will consider it.

"I don't hide the fact that we have a financial threshold, but it won't be low for sure. But I know that Jerome is thinking about leaving."

Boateng has struggled with injuries over the past three seasons and missed the end of Bayern's campaign due to a hamstring issue, but he was still included in Joachim Low's Germany squad for the World Cup.

Low assured Boateng does not appear distracted by his future and is focused on helping Germany defend their title in Russia.

"I haven't heard about that, I didn't read anything and I don't care at all what happens after the tournament," Low said of Boateng's future.

"There have always been situations where players change their team after a tournament. During a tournament there are situations with clubs that create interest around certain players.

"What I can say after the training sessions is that Boateng worked incredibly hard. He worked hard on his fitness levels when he came back on the first day of training, he made an incredibly good impression and also since then.

"He also did well against Saudi Arabia after such a long break. He's very focused in training. I don't believe he will notice his injury break. He's in good form, he doesn't feel anything from his injury.

"So, for us obviously a good Boateng is extremely important for the defence. He is an integral pillar of the German team. He is a leader in our team, so it's important what kind of performances he shows for this team and not what happens after the tournament"

Boateng open to leaving Bayern for move abroad
5 Players who could leave Bayern Munich in the summer
Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future
3 players Bayern Munich could sign
Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich, confirms agent
Bayern should have had a penalty, admits Boateng
Jupp Heynckes: The red-faced German who lit up Bayern Munich
Boateng starts running work in World Cup fitness race
Jerome Boateng to 'fight' for World Cup place after...
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
