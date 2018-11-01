Buffon to face Lille but Tuchel unsure on Cavani's return

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon will start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille and the veteran goalkeeper is set to make his Champions League debut for the club, says coach Thomas Tuchel.

Buffon is yet to appear in European competition for PSG after joining the Ligue 1 champions from Juventus, with Alphonse Areola taking the gloves for all three matches in Group C.

A 2-2 home draw with Napoli last time out left PSG's Champions League qualification in the balance, Tuchel's men having taken four points from three games to sit in third place.

And Tuchel will turn to Buffon for his side's return match against Napoli on Tuesday, while the 40-year-old will also be in goal in place of Areola in Friday's Ligue 1 match despite PSG keeping four consecutive clean sheets on the domestic front.

However, Edinson Cavani remains a doubt after the Uruguay international missed the Classique victory over Marseille due to injury, the striker's Napoli return therefore in question.

"Buffon has a very important role for the group, to share his experiences," Tuchel told a news conference. "He will be in goal tomorrow and against Napoli.

"With Cavani, we will wait for today's training to make a decision."

PSG will set a new record for the top five European leagues if they secure a 12th straight victory to continue a perfect start to the Ligue 1 season under their new coach.

But Tuchel is expecting a difficult challenge, with Lille second in the table having won their past four league matches, albeit eight points behind the defending champions.

"The game tomorrow will be very difficult, Lille have many qualities, they are very dangerous," Tuchel added.

"Against Lille it will be necessary to put in place a good structure to control their counter-attacks.

"We must continue and look forward, the group must be adjusted sometimes and it is perfectly normal.

"The 12th victory will be achieved only by playing at our best."

PSG confirmed on Wednesday that Angel Di Maria has signed a new three-year deal and Tuchel is pleased the Argentina attacker has committed his future to the club.

"It's great news to see Angel continues with us," Tuchel said. "He is a very professional player."