×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Cars seized in Ronaldinho Institute environmental case

Associated Press
NEWS
News
56   //    23 Nov 2018, 00:30 IST
AP Image

SAO PAULO (AP) — Prosecutors have seized three luxury cars and a painting in connection with an environmental case against the Ronaldinho Institute in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre.

The prosecutor's office of Rio Grande do Sul state said in a statement on Thursday that the assets belonged to former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho's brother-agent Roberto de Assis.

De Assis and the now-defunct Ronaldinho Institute have been targeted over an outstanding debt. Two BMWs and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle were seized.

De Assis and the institute are alleged to have removed vegetation and drained the land in 2007 without an environmental license.

Ronaldinho's brother-agent has not responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Associated Press
NEWS
How did Ronaldinho become so broke in such a short time?
RELATED STORY
5 famous footballers who went broke after retirement
RELATED STORY
5 Ballon d'Or winners who almost joined the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why we love Ronaldinho
RELATED STORY
All-time greatest XI: Barcelona edition
RELATED STORY
10 best quotes on Ronaldinho
RELATED STORY
What would have happened if a 12-year old Messi had...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Player turned Coaches of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Premier League's All Time English XI
RELATED STORY
5 things only Ronaldinho could do
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us