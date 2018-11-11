×
Copa Libertadores final postponed after heavy rain

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    11 Nov 2018, 01:07 IST
AP Image

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The first leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate on Saturday was postponed because torrential rain flooded La Bombonera.

CONMEBOL said the game will be played on Sunday. The second leg will be at River's Monumental de Nunez on Nov. 24.

Before the decision, the referees checked the swamped field. When they kicked the ball to test conditions, it got stuck in the puddles and, as they walked, their boots sunk and splashed water.

The clubs are known for one of the most intense rivalries in the world. Visiting fans have not been allowed since 2013. The stakes are higher than ever. It's the first time Argentina's two biggest teams will meet in the Copa Libertadores final.

Passionate fans waited for hours under lightning and incessant rain.

"Heaven sided with River because it's afraid to play with us," Boca fan Sandro Perea said in the bleachers of the stadium wearing a soaked shirt in his team's blue and gold colors.

"It makes me really mad. This final is anguishing. We just want to play it now."

__

Associated Press writer Debora Rey contributed to this report.

Associated Press
NEWS
Fetching more content...
