Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ibrahimovic skips MLS All-Stars match against Juventus

Omnisport
NEWS
News
428   //    30 Jul 2018, 13:37 IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has withdrawn from a meeting against former club Juventus in the MLS All-Stars match.

The LA Galaxy star was set to top the bill against the Serie A champions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

But the former Sweden striker has pulled out of Wednesday's match due to Galaxy's recent busy schedule.

"I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star game against Juventus, one of my former clubs," said Ibrahimovic, who played for the Bianconeri between 2004 and 2006..

"I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the play-offs."

Due to MLS rules Ibrahimovic will have to sit out Galaxy's next fixture, away to Colorado Rapids on Saturday, after skipping the All-Stars clash.

Ibrahimovic hit his first MLS hat-trick as Galaxy came from behind to beat Orlando City 4-3 on Sunday, taking his tally for the club to 15 goals in 17 league appearances.

Atlanta United coach Gerardo Martino has selected players including David Villa, Carlos Vela and Sebastian Giovinco for his MLS All-Stars squad.

Omnisport
NEWS
Ibrahimovic to face Juventus for MLS All-Stars
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring his first...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Zlatan Ibrahimovic will break records in...
RELATED STORY
5 stars who played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus
RELATED STORY
5 of the best foreign players to play in the MLS
RELATED STORY
5 better overhead kick goals than Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Modric open to Ibrahimovic union in MLS
RELATED STORY
Rooney to DC United? Beckham, Ibrahimovic, Kaka and the...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best goals by Zlatan Ibrahimovic
RELATED STORY
5 players who peaked after turning 30
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us