Krstajic: Jovic can play for Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    21 Mar 2019, 06:06 IST
LukaJovic-cropped
Serbia and Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic

Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic has the potential to play for LaLiga champions Barcelona, according to Serbia head coach Mladen Krstajic.

Barca have been linked with Bundesliga sensation Jovic, who has scored 15 league goals and 23 in all competitions for club and country this season.

Jovic netted his first international goal for Serbia, who drew 1-1 against Germany in Wolfsburg on Wednesday, and Krstajic praised the 21-year-old forward.

"I'm not his agent so I do not know that," Krstajic replied when asked about Barca's reported interest.

"But he certainly has the potential to play at such a club [Barcelona]."

Jovic opened the scoring in the international friendly, with the rumoured Manchester City and Chelsea target heading home from close range before half-time.

Germany substitute Leon Goretzka salvaged a draw with 21 minutes remaining as Serbia ended the match down to 10 men following Milan Pavkov's stoppage-time red card.

Krstajic, whose Serbia will face Portugal in Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday, added: "Luka Jovic played really well today. He showed his potential. As for the game against Portugal, we still have to see.

"It does not matter if [Aleksandar] Mitrovic plays or not. Maybe we'll play there with two strikers.

"Portugal are the favourite in our group, but we are not scared of any opponents."

