Liverpool new boy Robertson sets first-team target

New Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is chasing a starting position following his reported £10million switch from Hull.

by Omnisport News 28 Jul 2017, 19:19 IST

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson.

New signing Andrew Robertson has made clear his aim to lock down Liverpool's starting left-back berth as the Scotland international prepares for his pre-season debut.

The 23-year-old established himself as a Premier League player in a three-season stint at relegated Hull City before making a reported Â£10million switch to Anfield last week.

Already capped 15 times at international level, Robertson bolsters Jurgen Klopp's options ahead of the Reds' return to the Champions League.

The former Queen's Park and Dundee United man will get his chance to impress on a tour of Germany as last season's regular left-back James Milner sits out with a thigh injury.

"I've come here wanting to be first choice," Robertson told The Telegraph.

"Obviously it's up to the manager as the competition will be big for the position, but it's one where I'm hoping to come out on top.

"I respect the other players and I know how good a job they can do but I've just got to bring my A-game and hopefully it's enough for me to be first choice."

Liverpool's tour commences with a friendly against Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin on Saturday, before meeting Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup next week.

Robertson will need to make the most of his opportunity if he is to start away to Watford on the opening day of the season.

"I don't like it if I'm not part of the starting team. I don't like sitting on the bench even when it was very rare at Hull to rest during cup games," he said.

"I'm not a good spectator, I'm a nightmare when I'm injured and I'm not playing."