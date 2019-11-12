Salihamidzic promoted to Bayern Munich board

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 Nov 2019, 03:44 IST SHARE

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic

Hasan Salihamidzic is to be promoted to Bayern Munich's executive board from July 2020, the club have confirmed.

The former Bayern midfielder was appointed as the club's sporting director in July 2017 and he was influential in the signings of Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Alphonso Davies.

Bayern's supervisory board met on Monday and an official statement Die Roten's official website confirmed Salihamidzic is to be board director for sport.

"At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of FC Bayern Munchen AG considered the personnel matter of Hasan Salihamidzic," the statement read.

"Hasan Salihamidzic has been the FC Bayern Sporting Director since summer 2017 and has done an outstanding job during this time.

"This applies not only to first-team matters, in which he has played a key role in the sporting success of recent years, but also to the area of youth promotion at FC Bayern's youth performance centre.

"The supervisory board therefore intends to continue its cooperation with Hasan Salihamidzic and to appoint him to the Board as of 1 July 2020."

Also check out: Bundesliga schedule UCL schedule Champions league top scorers